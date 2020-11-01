Spokesman Kevin Lessard confirmed that, through the CARES Act, the City of Philadelphia received a $276.4 million Coronavirus Relief Fund, “which can only be used on “necessary” and unbudgeted expenses related to the pandemic that were incurred between March 1 and December 30, 2020. Many of these dollars are going to cover the City’s costs associated with its response to and recovery from COVID-19,” he said in an e-mailed statement.