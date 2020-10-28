He was alone in the summer of 2018 when, police say, two corrupt police officers waved his Porsche off the road. Kidnappers bundled him into a pickup and took him to an apartment arranged by local criminals. His wife paid $1 million of the $5 million in Bitcoins they demanded. The kidnappers took the money through Panama and Cuba, before police tracked the leader of the effort, Jordan Morales-Vega, a 25-year-old engineer, to Spain. That’s where he was arrested in January, seven months before Creighton’s remains were finally found and identified in a Costa Rican cemetery. The complex case is approaching trial, Varela said.