The city’s March ban on outdoor public gatherings of more than 50 people, extended through February by Mayor Kenney on Tuesday, will keep Eagles and Phillies fans from filling the stadiums and parking lots, buying tickets, and eating and drinking on site. On Wednesday, the city said the situation might change if the pandemic improved, but that is by no means certain. City spokeswoman Lauren Cox said it’s hard to estimate what keeping fans away will cost. “The situation is fluid,” she said.