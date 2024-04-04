Pa. native Taylor Swift joined Forbes’ billionaires list. Here are other local names on the 2024 ranking.

Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire.

Swift and Sixers partner David Adelman are two local names among the newcomers to Forbes’ annual ranking of billionaires. The list, published this week, looked at stock prices and exchange rates on a single day in March to calculate the net worth of people.

Swift, who was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2023, grew up in Berks County and has song lyrics referencing the Eagles. She made the billionaires list with a reported $1.1 billion net worth. According to Forbes, the singer became a billionaire in October thanks in part to her ongoing Era’s Tour, and is the only musician to make the list from music and performance earnings alone.

David Adelman, a Sixers limited partner and lead arena developer behind the team’s proposed new stadium, also made the list for the first time this year. Beyond his work with the Sixers, Adelman is the CEO of the national student housing business Campus Apartments and cofounder of FS Investments, an investment firm.

Also new to the list this year is Nick Howley, a Drexel University alumnus and trustee of the Howley Foundation, which recently donated $15 million to Drexel to fund scholarships for students. Howley is the cofounder of TransDigm Group Inc., an aerospace parts manufacturer based out of Cleveland.

Here are some billionaires with local ties that made the list this year.

This year, there are more billionaires than there has ever been, according to Forbes, with 2,781 joining the club worldwide — 141 more than last year’s list. The rich also keep getting richer. The net worth of all of the billionaires grew collectively $2 trillion from last year’s list.

Jeff Yass, the richest man in Pennsylvania, is again featured on the list this year, with a reported $27.6 billion, but moved down in the overall ranking from 2023. Yass is the cofounder of trading firm Susquehanna International Group and was an early investor in the Chinese company that now owns TikTok. Last year, Yass landed among the world’s 50 richest people with a reported $28.5 billion fortune in Forbes annual list. This year he takes 64th place.

Beyond the Philadelphia region, newcomers to the list this year also include the founder of fast food chain Raising Cane’s, the cofounders of fast fashion company Shein, basketball star Magic Johnson, and fashion designer Christian Louboutin.