In December, AKA University City implemented a special that does allow guests to skirt the three-night rule as part of a collaboration with Walnut Street Cafe, which shares an address with AKA in the FMC Tower at Cira Centre South. The program, called “Walnut Suite Cafe,” lets parties enjoy a three-course meal from Walnut Street Cafe in one of 10 AKA suites reserved for the experience. Much of the dinner is pre-ordered, so contact between servers and guests is kept to a minimum. For $50 plus the cost of dinner, diners can hang out in the suite for three hours, or they can upgrade to an overnight stay.