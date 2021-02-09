Sometimes it takes a crisis to rediscover your own backyard. That’s the tack the Greater Philadelphia Marketing Tourism Corporation, now known as Visit Philadelphia, took to lure close-by visitors downtown in the years after 9/11, when air travel steeply declined. The “Philly’s More Fun When You Sleep Over” ad campaign encouraged suburbanites and day-trippers to book a hotel room for a night.
It worked: Philly’s share of overnight leisure visitors — as opposed to business or convention travelers — grew by 15%, from 8.11 million in 2000 to 9.35 million in 2002.
Now, hotels find themselves staring down an even grimmer market. The pandemic “is, in many ways, eight times worse in terms of an economic impact on length of stay and the amount of unemployment in the hospitality industry,” says Jeff Guaracino, CEO of Visit Philly. Between 2019 and 2020, the city’s hotel occupancy and room revenue fell by nearly 60% and 75%, respectively.
Hotels are responding as many business have, by getting creative. They’re crafting date-night specials and staycation packages that target the same “drive market” (those in a two- or three-hour radius) that came through for them two decades ago. They’re also offering a slew of specials in the coming weeks — an effort to entice locals longing for even the slightest change of scenery.
“A lot of our guests, they tell us this right when they come through the front door: They just want to escape the four walls of their homes,” says JoAnn Wrenn, general manager of the Logan Hotel.
The Logan’s business is significantly down from last year, which Wrenn says was fully anticipated given the disappearance of business and conventions travelers. But there have been other, subtler shifts. Before, the Logan could predict occupancy a week ahead of time; now, the biggest change in bookings comes just two days beforehand.
“We, within 48 hours, can move 80 to 100 rooms,” Wrenn says. She’s also noticed more leisure travelers book Monday-night stays, “which really in the past was unheard of, because rates were at a premium midweek.” Another change: Guests are hanging out inside the hotel.
“People used to come drop their bags and leave, but [now] there’s some uncertainty when you walk back outside,” Wrenn says. Instead, “people are checking in, they’re ordering room service. They’re booking the spa, they’re making a reservation to utilize the pool or the gym.”
At extended-stay hotel AKA University City, where the minimum stay is three nights, general manager Evan O’Donnell says he’s seen more guests from the suburbs, New York, New Jersey, and D.C. inquiring about one or two nights — then deciding to splurge to get to the mandatory minimum.
“Maybe [before] someone would say, ‘No, I have three other vacations planned this year, so I can just come in for a night or two.’ But this now seems to have become a more impactful getaway event,” O’Donnell says.
In December, AKA University City implemented a special that does allow guests to skirt the three-night rule as part of a collaboration with Walnut Street Cafe, which shares an address with AKA in the FMC Tower at Cira Centre South. The program, called “Walnut Suite Cafe,” lets parties enjoy a three-course meal from Walnut Street Cafe in one of 10 AKA suites reserved for the experience. Much of the dinner is pre-ordered, so contact between servers and guests is kept to a minimum. For $50 plus the cost of dinner, diners can hang out in the suite for three hours, or they can upgrade to an overnight stay.
Of the roughly 45 bookings Walnut Suite Cafe has seen since December, 15 of the parties chose to spend the night. “It’s nice to have some extra revenue coming in,” O’Donnell says, “but it was really also about partnering with Walnut Street Cafe, who’s obviously been through challenging times, as all the restaurants have through this process.”
After the success of the program, AKA Rittenhouse and a.kitchen have launched a similar “dinner and a movie” special. The trend is spreading here and elsewhere. In Wilmington, Hotel Du Pont and the new restaurant Le Cavalier (headed by Philly chef Tyler Akin) have also started in-room dinners with options for overnight stays. And the Logan recently put together a “date night” package by teaming up with their companion restaurant, Urban Farmer.
O’Donnell says the Walnut Suite program is attracting mostly visitors from the suburbs. But it’s also speaking to city-dwellers who are thinking, “I want to sleep in a different bed, I want to have a different view, I want to feel like I’m on vacation even though … I might be able to see my home or my apartment from where I’m at.”
AKA University City: Through Feb. 27 (and likely into March), book dinner in the Walnut Suite Cafe for three hours or overnight. 2929 Walnut St., 215-867-8067, exploretock.com/walnutstreetcafe
The Logan: Book the date-night package, which includes free overnight parking and a three-course meal from Urban Farmer in one of two suites overlooking the Parkway and the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul; starts at $459. Or opt for the staycation package, starting at $206, which includes 20% off parking, spa treatments, affiliated restaurants, and admission to the Barnes and the Academy of Natural Sciences. 1 Logan Square, 844-634-3605, theloganhotel.com
AKA Rittenhouse: Through April 8, book a suite to enjoy a three-course dinner from a.kitchen over three hours. Watch a movie in the suite, or (with a $250 overnight upgrade) enjoy a film in a.cinema, the hotel’s 7-seat screening room. 135 S. 18th St., 215-825-7000, exploretock.com/akitchenphilly
Hotel Monaco Philadelphia: Available indefinitely, book the “dinner with a view” package to enjoy a three-course meal and wine from Red Owl Tavern in a room overlooking Independence Hall. The room rate includes your choice of on-demand movie. 433 Chestnut St., 215-923-2267, monaco-philadelphia.com
Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast: From Feb. 12-14, the cozy Powelton Village B&B will greet guests with a bouquet and chocolates. If you get takeout or delivery, they’ll plate it in their kitchen and deliver it to your room on a silver platter. Complimentary mimosas come with in-room brunch the next morning. 3300 Baring St., 215-387-6065, cornerstonebandb.com
Penn’s View Hotel: From Feb. 12-14, enjoy an overnight stay and a three-course dinner from Panorama wine bar. Rates start at $285; call the hotel directly to reserve. 14 N. Front St., 215-922-7600, pennsviewhotel.com
Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia: During Valentine’s Day weekend, take a staycation that includes oysters and sparkling wine, a tasting menu for two from new French-American brasserie the Wayward (enjoyed in your room or at the restaurant), breakfast in bed, and a late check out. Until the pandemic subsides, Canopy guests can enjoy in-room service from the Wayward indefinitely. 1180 Ludlow St., 215-258-9400, thewayward.com/happenings
Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown Hotel and the Philadelphia Marriott Old City: From Feb. 10-16, book a romance package that includes sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, and late checkout. Pricing starts at $159 at the Renaissance, and $149 at the Marriott. 41 Chestnut St., 215-922-0000, marriott.com/phlpr; 1 Dock St., 215-238-6000, marriott.com/phlmo
Thomas Bond House Bed & Breakfast: Through March 15, all room rates are discounted by 20% for two-night stays (or longer). 129 S. Second St., 215-923-8523, thomasbondhousebandb.com
Four Seasons Philadelphia: On Feb. 13-14, enjoy a three-course meal for two in-room or at Jean-Georges. If the menu of steamed black sea bass or seared beef tenderloin doesn’t suit you, order up a meal from Vernick Fish instead. Meals also available for takeout; order by Feb. 11. 1 N. 19th St., 215-419-5000, fourseasons.com and exploretock.com/fourseasonshotelphiladelphia
Sofitel Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square: Book a Valentine’s Day weekend overnight stay that includes an in-room dinner for two in your Room, 20% off valet parking, and complimentary breakfast in the morning. Inclusive room rates start at $390 and suites start at $475. 120 S. 17th St., 215-569-8300, sofitel-philadelphia.com/offers
Hotel Du Pont: Through the spring, order a multi-course dinner from Tyler Akin’s Le Cavalier and dine en-suite for a few hours ($380) or upgrade and stay the night ($500). 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, Del., exploretock.com/lecavalier