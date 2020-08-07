The opening list is small, not only to help staff execute but to accommodate those who want takeout. There are snacks such as corn beignets, escargot croquettes, and cheese with local charcuterie accompaniments, and plates such as steak frites with bone marrow chimichurri for $26, branzino amandine with green beans and fig jus for $28, and a Pennsylvania-raised Angus burger for $16. “It’s a melting pot of America,” Fuentes said.