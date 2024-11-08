Trader Joe’s is coming to Berwyn

Another Trader Joe’s is coming to the Philly suburbs.

The grocery store chain announced Tuesday that a store will open in Chester County at 550 Lancaster Ave. in Berwyn.

“Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2025,” reads a note on the company’s website about the store. The new supermarket will join the Berwyn Shopping Center, but details on the expected opening date were not available.

The Berwyn store is the latest Trader Joe’s planned for the area. In June, the company announced a store in King of Prussia, and there are already several other stores in and around Philadelphia. Those include two in Center City as well as others in Media, Ardmore, Jenkintown, and Cherry Hill. The Wayne Trader Joe’s is roughly three miles away from the planned Berwyn store.

California-based Trader Joe’s got its start in 1967 and is known for its popular store-branded foods such as Korean kimbap which went viral on TikTok last year and sold out nationwide. The grocery store chain doesn’t have sales or coupons, and touts that it is committed to offering the best prices to all customers, according to its website.

Other supermarket chains have also announced plans to open more stores in the Philadelphia region recently. Giant is bringing new stores to the area, including a South Philly location expected to open by the end of the year. In 2023, Sprouts announced plans to open at least six new stores in the Philadelphia region in the coming two years.