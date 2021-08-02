A federal judge has preliminarily approved a settlement that would require Wawa to pay customers up to $9 million in gift cards and cash after a massive data breach exposed customers’ payment card numbers.

U.S. District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter gave her initial approval of the deal Friday and provisionally certified the class of consumers who would qualify for the settlement. Pratter must still give final approval of the agreement, with a hearing January.

Now, Wawa and plaintiffs lawyers can notify customers of the agreement and give them the chance to submit claims for payments, opt out of the settlement, or object to the deal by November.

The vast majority of funds Wawa would pay consumers -- $8 million – would be in $5 or $15 Wawa gift cards, according to court filings. Up to $1 million more could be used to reimburse consumers with cash payments up to $500, if they can show financial losses linked to the breach.

In addition, Wawa has agreed to spend at least $35 million to improve its cybersecurity. And lawyers for the plaintiffs have asked for $3.2 million to cover their fees and expenses, administration costs, and cash payments of up to $1,000 for 13 named plaintiffs.

Wawa, which is based in Wawa, Delaware County, was hit with a wave of lawsuits claiming the company failed to protect consumers from hackers after it announced the data breach in December 2019. The breach, which lasted more than nine months, exposed cardholders’ names, numbers, and expiration dates used in-store and at gas pumps. The data breach affected all Wawa stores.

There are 22 million settlement class members, which includes all U.S. residents who used a credit or debit card at a Wawa location from March 4, 2019 through December 12, 2019. That’s how long the malware was running on Wawa’s computer systems before it was discovered.

Wawa, which has denied plaintiffs’ allegations, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Class members who did not suffer attempted or actual fraud on their payment cards could get a $5 Wawa gift card. Customers who can show that someone tried or succeeded in victimizing them could receive a $15 Wawa gift card.

And consumers who can provide “reasonable documentary proof” that they lost money because of an actual or attempted fraud could be reimbursed up to $500. Customers would need to submit a claim to receive a gift card or cash payment.