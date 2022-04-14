Recreational cannabis sales in New Jersey will start April 21 — just missing the 4/20 day of weed celebration around the world, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission said Thursday.

The commission on Monday said seven of the state’s medical cannabis companies, with 13 locations, could expand into recreational cannabis as soon as they paid an expansion fee and passed final inspections.

Regulators said they would post on its website a list of which locations will open next Thursday as soon as the medical marijuana companies notify the commission of their opening date.

“This is an exciting time for New Jersey,” New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission executive director Jeff Brown said. “New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly to have access to adult-use cannabis and it is now here.”

