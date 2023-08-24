Bam Margera ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet following Radnor incident

A Chester County judge ordered former Jackass star Bam Margera to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet as part of a set of new bail conditions imposed following a hearing Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Margera, 43, must also attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and comply with outpatient treatment recommendations, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. Judge Patrick Carmody ordered Margera to wear the ankle monitor for 30 days, and if no alcohol is detected in his system during that time, it may be removed.

Margera will remain free unless there is a violation of his bail terms, the district attorney’s office said.

Known as a SCRAM — short for Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor — bracelet, the monitoring device detects alcohol in a person’s system by testing samples of sweat throughout the day. If the bracelet detects alcohol, it relays the information to a monitoring center, which contacts authorities.

Margera’s Thursday bail hearing came following an incident earlier this month in which he was taken into custody by Radnor Police in Delaware County. That incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, when authorities received a call about an argument between a man and a woman in the parking lot of the Radnor Hotel.

Police arrived on the scene and allegedly found Margera in an intoxicated state. According to court documents, Margera’s blood-alcohol content measured 0.18, and he “admitted to kicking a car windshield so hard it cracked.”

Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being taken to a local police station. Authorities later released Margera to a friend.

Earlier this month, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick filed a motion with the court to revoke Margera’s $50,000 bail agreement in an unrelated assault case. With Margera’s new bail terms, that motion was not granted.

Margera is to remain in the Philadelphia area until his assault case is resolved. That stems from an incident in April in which Margera allegedly assaulted his brother, Jesse, and made terroristic threats toward family members.

He appeared in court for that case last month, and was ordered to go to trial. At the time, Magisterial District Judge Albert Michael Iacocca warned Margera to abide by his bail terms.

“You don’t have an excuse for this,” Iacocca said. “This is not a joke. This is not a movie. This is life.”