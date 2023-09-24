Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium amid dating rumors

Taylor Swift, famously an Eagles fan, was seen wearing Kansas City Chiefs jacket while cheering on Travis Kelce during the Chiefs-Bears game on Sunday. Her appearance comes after weeks of speculation about whether Swift and Kelce are dating.

Videos and photos circulated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, showing Swift laughing with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Eagles center Jason Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Travis Kelce has been open about his attempts to connect with Swift. During an episode of the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother, Kelce said he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it at her Eras Tour’s Kansas City stop, but was thwarted by security.

In the past couple weeks, Jason Kelce has had to field questions about the romance rumors. Last Wednesday, he told WIP sports radio that the speculation was “100 percent true” before adding “I’m joking, I don’t really know what’s happening.”

In a recent interview, Travis Kelce confirmed that he had made contact with Swift and invited her to a game. Now that she actually showed up, the internet is buzzing with renewed fervor, with Eagles fans joking that she could be dating Kelce only to break his heart closer to the playoffs and others saying that if she’s meeting mom, things must be serious.

Or maybe it just means that her Eagles t-shirt will be “hanging from the door” permanently.