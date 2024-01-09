Georgia, Alabama among favorites win national championship in way-too-early 2024 CFP title odds

In the final year of the four-team college football playoff, Michigan emerged as the 2023 national champion, defeating Washington, 34-13, on Monday night in Houston to capture their first title since 1997.

While the futures of head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and others remain uncertain, the Wolverines look like a program that is here to stay among the elite in college football.

As a long offseason begins before the 2024 season starts in August, here’s an early look at which programs are favored to win the 2024 national championship that will feature a 12-team playoff for the first time.

» READ MORE: In a preview of next season’s Big Ten, Michigan pulls away to beat Washington in College Football Playoff title game

2024 CFB National Championship odds (via FanDuel)

(Teams listed at 40/1 odds or better)

Georgia: +350 Alabama: +550 Ohio State: +750 Texas: +850 Michigan: +1000 Oregon: +1200 LSU: +1500 Mississippi: +1600 Florida State: +1800 Penn State: +2500 Notre Dame: +2500 Texas A&M: +3300 Clemson: +3300 Missouri: +4000 Oklahoma: +4000 USC: +4000 Tennessee: +4000

Advertisement

As no surprise, Georgia (+350) and Alabama (+550) pace the odds board, with each team returning its starting quarterback from the 2023 season. Every season, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs lose considerable talent to the NFL draft, but there’s always an expectation of success from both SEC programs, year in and year out.

Ohio State, which lost quarterback Kyle McCord to Syracuse last month in the transfer portal, recently added former Downingtown West standout and Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. The Buckeyes also got a big boost at running back, adding former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and return a number of starters defensively.

» READ MORE: Eagles sit in middle of the pack among playoff teams on Super Bowl odds board

Despite the changes, FanDuel oddsmakers value the Buckeyes (+750) over the Wolverines (+1000) to win the 2024 national title, although if McCarthy and/or Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor, Michigan’s odds to repeat as champions could see a surge.