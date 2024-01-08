Eagles sit in middle of the pack among playoff teams on Super Bowl odds board

The Eagles are stumbling into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the NFC after losing five of their last six games. Because of that, the Birds will begin the playoffs on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC South champions.

Despite their recent struggles, the Eagles enter next Monday’s wild-card matchup as slight favorites, but the confidence in the Birds has dwindled significantly among fans and oddsmakers.

Once the Super Bowl favorites after defeating the Chiefs in late November, the Eagles’ odds to win it all have continued to trend in the wrong direction over the last month. With the 49ers and Ravens, the respective top seeds, at the top of the odds board, the Eagles now sit in the middle of the pack among the 14 playoff-eligible teams.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

49ers: +220 Ravens: +310 Bills: +650 Cowboys: +750 Chiefs: +1000 Eagles: +1600 Dolphins: +1600 Lions: +1800 Browns: +3500 Texans: +4000 Rams: +4500 Buccaneers: +6000 Packers: +9000 Steelers: +12000

Entering the playoffs, the Eagles are tied with the Dolphins, the AFC’s No. 6 seed, for the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Last year, when the Birds were the top seeds in the NFC, they entered the playoffs as the third-best option at most sportsbooks, behind the Bills and Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ division rivals, the Cowboys, who clinched the NFC East title on Sunday, are trading with the fourth-best odds at DraftKings.

Despite a strong close to their regular season, the Lions, the NFC’s No. 3 seed, are behind the Eagles on the odds board with the eighth-best odds at the sportsbook.

NFC champion odds (via DraftKings)