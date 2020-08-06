In an interview with HBO’s “Real Sports,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, whose conference generates billions of dollars in revenue every year, asserted that, before athletes were summoned back to campus, some were working out in grimy home gyms teeming with coronavirus, without guidance or oversight. He contends that they are, in fact, better protected having traveling back to campuses in regions where the coronavirus is raging. He then refused to supply the number of SEC athletes who had been infected. No wonder.