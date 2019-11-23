But the reigning champion of college football pregame shows is ESPN’s long-running College GameDay, which will broadcast live from the south lawn of St. John Arena, just north of Ohio Stadium. Host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbtreit, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso (who has been on the show since he joined ESPN in 1987) will all be on hand — along with a mystery guest picker — starting at 9 a.m.