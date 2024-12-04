Saquon Barkley welcomes Imhotep RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman to the Penn State family

Saquon Barkley’s first year with the Eagles has certainly been a busy one so far — executing backward hurdles, setting career-high rushing totals, and chasing an MVP nod. But he’s still showing love to his Penn State roots.

On Wednesday, Barkley introduced Imhotep Charter running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman to State College with a video message on Penn State’s national signing day live stream on YouTube.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Temple, Villanova sign a total of 14 football players during the early period of national signing day

“Super excited to have you as a member of the Penn State family and have you as the newest member of the Lawn Boyz,” Barkley said. “Continue to carry on the running back tradition. It’s a special day. Enjoy your day, man. Look forward to seeing you ball. Much love.”

Wallace-Coleman responded to Barkley later on the stream. “It was a very cool moment. He’s actually my favorite player in the NFL right now,” Wallace-Coleman said. “He’s on my team, man. He’s the best running back. I’ve been liking him since he came from college as soon as he was on the Giants.”

He was previously committed to Georgia before pledging to the Nittany Lions this summer. According to Rivals, the four-star prospect is the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 13 running back in the 2025 recruiting class.

Imhotep’s star is the latest Pennsylvania running back to join Penn State. He follows Miles Sanders (Woodland Hills), Journey Brown (Meadville), Nick Singleton (Governor Mifflin), and of course Barkley (Whitehall).

» READ MORE: Penn State’s Nick Singleton ‘imagined’ playing in the Big Ten title game as a kid. He’ll get a chance Saturday.

Wallace-Coleman joins a Penn State running back corps led by Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both of whom are draft-eligible juniors.