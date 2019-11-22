“The night before the Rose Bowl, Joe got us all together in an L.A. hotel and we watched the Orange Bowl,” said Keith Conlin, an offensive tackle. “Nebraska wins the game and Bob Costas goes, 'Congratulations to Tom Osborne on his first national title.’ We were like, 'Wait, we didn’t get a shot at this yet. We didn’t play yet. What if we go out and win, 100-0?’ But we knew we were screwed. It infuriated us.”