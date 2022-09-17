After moving into the top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Penn State (2-0) will take its perfect record to Auburn (2-0) for a historic matchup between two college football powerhouses.

It’s the first time Penn State has traveled to Auburn to play the Tigers, and it’s the first time Auburn has hosted a Big Ten team at home.

“There are only so many times you get to do something for the first time, right?” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters this week. “I think for the fans who have supported this program for a long time, this is something they can look forward to.”

» READ MORE: Penn State is road favorite against Auburn, but history says to fade Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions have faced the Tigers only three times — last season in a tense 28-20 win at Beaver Stadium, and in two bowl games, following the 1996 and 2003 seasons.

Penn State is coming off a blowout 46-10 win over an outmatched Ohio University team, which featured freshman Nick Singleton rushing for 179 yards, ending a 17-game streak of Nittany Lions running backs rushing for less than 100 yards.

“I do think it has an impact on defensive coordinators when they know there’s a back on the other side that can go 80 yards at any point,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said of Singleton.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Penn State-Auburn matchup:

What channel is Penn State-Auburn on?

Penn State-Auburn is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Calling the game will be the top college football booth on CBS, which features play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler and analyst Gary Danielson. Jenny Dell will report from the sideline at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 1210 WPHT. Steve Jones, in his 23rd season calling Penn State football, is on play-by-play. He’s joined by analyst Jack Ham, a former Nittany Lions linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowls during the 1970s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where can I stream Penn State-Auburn?

Penn State-Auburn will stream on Paramount+. Subscriptions begin at $4.99 a month, though they offer a free trial week.

The game will also stream on any so-called “skinny bundle” that carries CBS, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

Other Philly-area college football teams in action Saturday

Villanova at Army, noon (CBS Sports Network)

Penn vs. Colgate, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m. (FloSports)

Temple vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Where are some good places to eat in Auburn?

Are you a Penn State fan looking for somewhere to eat after trekking down to Auburn for the game?

Inquirer Flyers beat reporter Giana Han, a Penn State grad, covered Auburn football for AL.com for three years before moving to Philadelphia. So she has the inside scoop on the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in town.

She has a number of recommendations, but her favorite spot for a bite is Irritable Bao:

This family-run business has the irresistible combination of good food, good people, and a good cause. The former food truck, which now runs out of a storefront downtown, sells traditional and fusion bao as well as an assortment of other dishes. All tips go toward helping children in Asia as well as local families. Expect long lines and check the restaurant’s Instagram for the daily menu. For more on their story, click here.

» READ MORE: A visitor’s guide to Auburn for Penn State fans

Penn state fans are all-in on Drew Allar

Drew Allar, the 6-foot-5, 242-pound freshman backing up starting quarterback Sean Clifford, appears to be the fan favorite to get the job next year.

During last week’s blowout win against Ohio, the 107,306 fans filling Beaver Stadium gave Allar a loud ovation when he entered the game in the second half. As Sam Cohn noted for the Inquirer, one student section sign read “All in for Allar,” with No. 15 prominently covering a white sheet

“For a young kid, the game seems slow to him already,” Franklin said of Allar. “We had a bunch of discussions about when to get the other quarterbacks in and things like that and there’s that fine line because there are only so many reps to go around.”

» READ MORE: Penn State fans are all in on Drew Allar. Could he be the heir apparent at QB?

Penn State football 2022 schedule