Penn State has the tools to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself against Ohio State

Penn State has lost six straight games to Ohio State, but it can end its losing skid to the Buckeyes on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten Ohio State since their infamous upset victory in 2016 thanks to a Marcus Allen blocked field goal that was returned for the eventual game-winning touchdown by Grant Haley.

No. 7 Penn State is fresh off of a 63-0 destruction of UMass in its first game back from the bye week. The Nittany Lions will look to use the momentum they gained from its rout of the Minutemen versus the No. 3 Buckeyes.

Ohio State has the home-field advantage for this year’s game between the two. The last time Penn State won at Ohio Stadium was on Nov. 19, 2011.

The Nittany Lions will most likely find their first test of the season against the favored Buckeyes, as Penn State’s least convincing win remains its 30-13 road victory against Illinois on Sept. 16.

The odds are currently in Ohio State’s favor, but the Nittany Lions are leading the Big Ten with 44.3 points per game, while only allowing eight points per game, which is the second-fewest in the conference behind Michigan.

For comparison, the Buckeyes are scoring 36 points per game and allowing 9.7 points per game.

Either way, a top-10 Big Ten matchup against two familiar opponents is anyone’s game.

“We have a ton of respect for Ohio State and their history,” Franklin said. “Literally from a historical perspective, it’s interesting to kind of look at what Penn State’s records were against all these teams before we even got here.”

Finish the game

Following Penn State’s win in 2016, the Nittany Lions lost its next two matchups to Ohio State by one point each, including a 39-38 loss in 2017 when they were outscored 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

In the 2022 installment, Penn State led once again in the fourth quarter before allowing the Buckeyes to score 28 in the last frame to lose, 44-31.

“I think obviously, you have to be able to win big games in the fourth quarter. You have to be able to win one-possession games,” Franklin said. “We practice those things in practice a lot with two-minute drills and things like that.”

Staying true to themselves

Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks No. 5 in the nation in scoring offense — but they have not been the most explosive.

The Nittany Lions aren’t in the top 70 in yards per play, averaging just 5.53 yards per play so far this season.

Instead, Penn State has found success grinding out long touchdown drives to put points on the board. Right now, the Nittany Lions are tied with Air Force, Utah and Florida for the NCAA lead in average time of possession with 34 minutes. Aided by its stout defense, Penn State is able to get the ball right back.

“You have to understand and figure out what the identity of your team is, and embrace that identity no matter what the outside world is saying,” Franklin said. “You have to be comfortable in your own skin and own who you are and how you have to play.”

