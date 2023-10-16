Penn State enters massive Week 8 matchup with Ohio State as underdogs

No. 7 Penn State made quick work of Massachusetts on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, setting up what could be one of the most important games in all of college football: a date with No. 3 Ohio State.

It will be the biggest game thus far in the Big Ten, with Ohio State-Michigan and Penn State-Michigan still to come in November. The Buckeyes narrowly escaped Notre Dame last month after scoring a touchdown as time expired, led by former St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Kyle McCord.

Over the summer, when the odds for this game opened, Ohio State was 10-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, but with Penn State winning all of its games in convincing fashion so far, the line has moved in the Nittany Lions’ favor.

Here’s a look at the odds for Saturday afternoon’s showdown, along with other notable games during college football’s Week 8 slate.

Penn State vs Ohio State odds (via Caesars)

Point spread: Ohio State -4.5 O/U: 47

With both defenses playing at an elite level, its no surprise this line has moved nearly six points since the summer. Both teams tout first-year starters at quarterback, with Penn State’s Drew Allar and Ohio State’s McCord taking over the reigns this season.

Ohio State has won the last six matchups between the two schools, with Penn State’s last win coming in 2016 at Beaver Stadium, thanks to a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Grant Haley.

Penn State has covered in six of the last seven games against Ohio State, with Franklin and crew being an astonishing 7-2 against the spread in these matchups since 2014, according to OddsShark.

A big key in stopping the Buckeyes will be having a plan for Marvin Harrison Jr., the Philadelphia native who is expected to be a top 10 NFL draft pick. The Nittany Lions will likely deploy defensive back Kalen King, a potential first-round pick in his own right, on Harrison, who had 10 catches for 185 yards against Penn State last season.

Meanwhile, Temple will face SMU on Friday night, opening as 18-point underdogs. The Owls have lost all three of its AAC matchups so far this season.

Ranked CFB game odds (via Caesars)