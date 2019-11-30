“I enjoy the anonymity,” Gaudin told The Athletic back in September. “When I walk into the hotel or the street, people are not stopping me to say, ‘Hey, you are the Madden guy!’ I’m not at that Jim Nantz, Joe Buck level. But I will say a lot of Uber drivers must play the game because typically the only time people will recognize me from the video game is when I am in an Uber and my name pops up."