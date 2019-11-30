With high hopes of a College Football Playoff spot washed away after their loss to Ohio State last week, Penn State still has a good chance of ending the season with double-digit wins and landing a marquee bowl game — possibly even the Rose Bowl.
For that to happen, Wisconsin would need to defeat Minnesota and Ohio State would have to win against Michigan on Saturday. That would lead to Ohio State facing Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, and if the Buckeyes win, the Nittany Lions would have a solid chance of traveling to Pasadena for the first time since their high-scoring loss to USC in 2017.
But even if things don’t break their way, Penn State would still have a better-than-decent shot of landing a New Year’s 6 bowl game, such as the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl. Derek Levarse of the Times Leader has a good breakdown on where Penn State could end up.
Of course, all this depends on Penn State beating up Rutgers on senior day Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, an otherwise meaningless game that will air on the Big Ten Network (Xfinity channel 715, HD 855; FIOS channel 85, HD 585). Calling the game will be analyst James Laurinaitis and play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin, who at this point remains better known to most football fans as the voice of Madden football (alongside Fox Sports analyst Charles Davis).
“I enjoy the anonymity,” Gaudin told The Athletic back in September. “When I walk into the hotel or the street, people are not stopping me to say, ‘Hey, you are the Madden guy!’ I’m not at that Jim Nantz, Joe Buck level. But I will say a lot of Uber drivers must play the game because typically the only time people will recognize me from the video game is when I am in an Uber and my name pops up."
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the game:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
Time: 3:30 p.m. kickoff
TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Elise Menaker)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Streaming Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game is not available on BTN+.
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game can be found at inquirer.com/college-sports.
BTN Tailgate will air at 10 a.m., featuring Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith, and Michelle McMahon. BTN Live, featuring Big Ten updates with Revsine, Mike Hall and Rick Pizzo, begins at 3 p.m.
- No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan: 12 p.m., Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
- Connecticut at Temple: 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Malik Zaire)
- No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn: 3:30 p.m., CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)
- No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
- Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU: 7 p.m., ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
- No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State: 8 p.m., Fox (Joe Davis, Brock Huard, Bruce Feldman)
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Sept. 27: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- Oct. 5: Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- Oct. 12: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
- Oct. 19: Penn State 28, Michigan 21
- Oct. 26: Penn State 28, Michigan St. 7
- Nov. 9: Minnesota 31, Penn State 26
- Nov. 16: Penn State 34, Indiana 27
- Nov. 23: Ohio State 28, Penn State 17
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 3:30 p.m., BTN