Penn baseball small favorites over Samford ahead of matchup in Auburn Regional

After upsetting No. 13-seeded Auburn on Friday, Penn baseball looks to move one step closer to making school history.

Using some extra-innings magic to get past regional host Auburn Saturday, the Quakers are one win away from playing for the regional championship, with Samford as their opponent in Saturday night’s matchup.

The Bulldogs upset Southern Miss, 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday, setting up a surprising winner’s bracket matchup between Penn and Samford, who were +800 to win the regional entering Friday’s opening games.

After being +210 underdogs on the money line in last night’s game with Auburn, the Quakers open as small favorites at Caesars Sportsbook to get one step closer to making their first-ever Super Regional appearance.

Odds updated as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Penn vs Samford odds (via Caesars)

Money line: Penn: -145 ; Samford: +115 Run total: 12.5

Oddsmakers are giving the Quakers the slight edge to win this matchup, but it’s not by much. After ace pitcher and Ivy League pitcher of the year Ryan Dromboski put forth a solid outing last night, Penn’s pitching staff will have to put on another great performance after Samford put across four runs against a great Southern Miss pitching staff.

Regional host Auburn is -200 on the money line against Southern Miss in an elimination game set to take place this afternoon. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Penn-Samford on Sunday.