At his core, Chaney was always too complex and caring a man to be defined completely by the rage he unleashed at Calipari, and the truce that they reached in time was maybe the most revealing example of how indignation and tenderness could swirl inside him at the same time. Watts worked for five conferences over his 26 years as a Division I referee, but the Atlantic 10 was his primary territory, and he had more than his share of confrontations with Chaney, most of which were settled and forgotten once Watts admitted he’d made a mistake or Chaney acknowledged that the ref had gotten the call right. “All John wanted was effort,” Watts said. “He didn’t want the stupid excuse.”