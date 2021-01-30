Always ready to stir it up, Chaney was good for our business, and he knew it and we knew it and he knew we knew it. Also, you couldn’t get one over on him. Temple was about to play Duke in the 1999 Elite Eight at the Meadowlands. Chaney had a ritual of giving away his ties after losses. (Later in his career he slowed that down when there were more losses.) The day before the Duke game, four local reporters were shooting the breeze with Chaney after Temple’s practice. Three of the reporters said they had ties from Chaney that season. One reporter had two or three. (Kern, of course. Kern earned them. He was the all time best at getting Chaney revved up.)