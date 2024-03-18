Villanova and St. Joe’s basketball teams’ will play in postseason despite missing NCAA tournament

With St Joe’s loss in the Atlantic-10 semifinals and Temple’s loss in the American Athletic Conference final, Philadelphia does not have a team in the men’s NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. On the women’s side, Drexel is the lone school that made it, winning the Colonial Athletic Association title on Sunday.

However, Philadelphia has plenty of representation in this year’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and newly formed Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) brackets. Villanova and St. Joe’s basketball teams, both men’s and women’s, were selected for second-tier postseason competition.

Some are excited to continue their seasons, while others are wishing they were headed to the Big Dance. Here’s a look at what’s ahead and how each team got here.

Villanova men

Villanova (18-15) is squarely in that latter group. After spending most of the last three weeks barely outside tournament projections, the Wildcats lost three of their last four to fall out of the NCAA picture.

The Wildcats could have skipped the tournament altogether to focus on the transfer portal and next year, as Big East rival St. John’s did. Instead, they automatically qualified as one of the Big East’s top two finishers in the NET and earned top seed. The Big East, which had only three NCAA Tournament teams, has five teams in the NIT.

The Wildcats will face Virginia Commonwealth (22-13) on Wednesday night (9 p.m., ESPN2).

“We have an opportunity to compete, so we want to try to compete and play the best we can possibly play,” head coach Kyle Neptune said late Sunday night. “We’re always competing, we want to win every game we play.”

However, Villanova’s chances depend on who plays. Jordan Longino suffered a left knee sprain in the Big East tournament, while TJ Bamba has been playing through a facial fracture. The bigger question is with Eric Dixon and Justin Moore, who both have little to gain in an NIT appearance. Moore is out of eligibility and will turn pro, while Dixon, who has one more year, could opt to test professional waters.

Neptune said Villanova did not consider opting out of the NIT and that no one had told him they did not want to play in the event. However, he added several Wildcats are battling injuries, declining to specify which ones.

Villanova women

Like the men, Villanova’s women’s team (18-12) was on the bubble, but losing three of its last four games cost the Wildcats a bid. However, as a younger team, the Wildcats have more to gain by competing in the WBIT.

Villanova are a top seed in the WBIT and will also host VCU (26-5) on Thursday (Time TBD, ESPN+). If the Wildcats win, they will face the winner of Virginia (15-15) and High Point (20-11) on Saturday, March 24.

The Wildcats reached the postseason behind strong play from Lucy Olsen, who was fourth nationally with 23.2 points per game, Christina Dalce, who led the Big East in rebounding (9.7), and Maddie Webber, who averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman. Both Olsen and Dalce are juniors, so barring transfers, next year should be a good one for Villanova. A WBIT run would help continue a strong foundation.

St. Joe’s men

The Hawks (21-12) came into the season with NCAA Tournament aspirations, but struggled to a 9-9 record in Atlantic-10 play. However, they fell to VCU in the A-10 conference tournament semifinals, two wins shy of a March Madness bid.

St. Joe’s was a surprise inclusion in the NIT, as the tournament only had 20 at-large bids, and 12 spots are automatically given to the top-two NET rated teams from the Power 6 conferences that missed the NCAA Tournament. At least six teams declined invitations.

The Hawks will face No. 1 seed Seton Hall (20-12) in New Jersey on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN2). The Pirates were one of the biggest NCAA Tournament snubs, finishing in the First Four Out. The winner will face either No. 4 LSU (17-15) or North Texas (18-14) in the second round.

“We have a vision here to be a sustainable postseason program,” head coach Billy Lange said after the bracket was released. “ … At some point, we’re going to have to build the endurance to play longer than we’re used to playing. I mean that as players, I mean that as coaching staff, I mean that as support staff. This is an opportunity not only to be present in a great event, but also, to build the mentality that we want to expect here every year.”

St. Joe’s women

St. Joe’s (26-5) women’s squad had a historic year, but a loss in the A-10 quarterfinals to Rhode Island proved fatal to its tournament hopes, ending in the second tier tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Hawks received the three seed in Villanova’s regional, meaning they could play the Wildcats in the quarterfinals. The Hawks won, 73-67, at Hagan Arena in December. To get there, they’ll have to beat Seton Hall (17-14) in the first round on Thursday (Time TBD, ESPN+), followed by the winner of No. 2 California (18-14) and Hawaii (20-10). If the Bears beat Hawaii, the Hawks would likely have to a cross-country trip to Berkeley for the second round matchup.

Tournament info

Both tournaments are 32-team single-elimination tournaments. Higher seeded teams will have the option to host their games.

Men’s NIT schedule:

First round (campus sites): Tuesday, March 19 or Wednesday, March 20 Second round (campus sites): Saturday, March 23 or Sunday, March 24 Quarterfinals (campus sites): Tuesday, March 26, or Wednesday, March 27 Semifinals (Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler): Tuesday, April 2 Final (Hinkle): Thursday, April 4

Women’s WBIT schedule: