The biggest challenge right now, Graziano said, is just limiting her potential exposure to the virus. Normally, she would be visiting each of her patients’ rooms every hour of a 12-hour shift. Now, she can’t walk in and just ask if they are OK or if they need anything. In her unit, each patient has been given an iPad and encouraged to FaceTime their nurses. (Usually, she knocks on the door and asks if they would like to FaceTime with her.)