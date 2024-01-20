A weekend of local college hoops awaits. It follows a giant week that was from the Big 5 and beyond

It’s been quite the week in college hoops. But this weekend, assuming the snow doesn’t put a damper on plans, is certainly going to be a fun one.

Before we look ahead at a rivalry game on Market Street and a No. 1 team coming to South Philly — both on Saturday — here’s a quick recap of some highlights and lowlights from the week in Philly-area college hoops.

Drexel is hooping. Period.

The Dragons are 6-0 in the Coastal Athletic Association and you’d have to go back to that Dec. 22 mid-morning loss to Bryant for the last time Drexel was handed an L. Its latest win arrived in a 78-74 Thursday night defeat of Monmouth, fueled by a double-double from senior Amari Williams (21 points, 11 rebounds). The victory sets the stage for a massive game on Saturday against rival Delaware inside the Daskalaskis Athletic Center (2 p.m., ESPN+). Drexel won both meetings last season against the Blue Hens, with a game for the ages the last time they played at the DAC.

» READ MORE: Villanova has won six games in a row. Here’s how Lucy Olsen and the Wildcats can make it seven.

What a week in the women’s game

There’s so much to discuss, but here’s the Cliffs Notes version…

Villanova’s Lucy Olsen is unreal. She’s coming off a 37-point performance against No. 22-ranked Marquette that fueled a 66-63 Wildcats win, their sixth straight … St. Joseph’s continues to be the class of the Atlantic 10, holding down a 16-2 record, its latest an MLK Day win over La Salle, which also clinched the Big 5 title outright … Penn notched its 10th win of the season (10-6) and improved to 2-1 in Ivy play after dispatching Cornell, 67-54, thanks in large part to Stina Almqvist and her 26-point, 10-rebound performance. And shoutout to Division II Jefferson and its unblemished mark in conference play. The Rams currently are 16-1 overall record and haven’t lost a game since Dec. 9, and junior guard Sam Yencha is a big reason why.

Advertisement

No. 1 UConn comes to town

Villanova has a big test on Saturday when top-ranked Connecticut comes to the Wells Fargo Center (8 p.m., FS1). The Wildcats are 1.5-point underdogs coming off Monday night’s loss to Marquette. As for UConn (16-2, 6-1 Big East), the Huskies are on a six-game winning streak and are 4-0 playing at neutral sites.

The Wildcats’ offense looks very different under head coach Kyle Neptune than it has in previous years. But one key statistic where the ‘Cats are lacking is assists. How bad is it? As Inquirer college sports writer Jeff Neiburg puts it, Villanova is the only team in the Big East that “doesn’t have a player posting at least 3.7 assists per game, and every team not named DePaul has a player averaging at least 4.”

» READ MORE: Mark Armstrong’s offense is improving, but Villanova still lacks in the assist department. Here’s why.

It’s a matchup that made us recall the last time a No. 1 UConn team came to Philly. It was 2006, the Wells Fargo Center was called the Wachovia Center, and a No. 4-ranked Villanova knocked off UConn, 69-64, causing a court storming for the ages.

Pop quiz…

Since 2000, which two Big 5 teams can boast being No. 1 and in what year did they do it? Take a guess and peep the answer below.

Watch this, this weekend

On the men’s side, St. Joseph’s has a nationally televised game against Duquesne (2:30 p.m., USA) and is looking to win its second straight after a three-game losing streak … Penn and Harvard square off at 6 p.m. at the Palestra (ESPN+), with the women at Harvard for a game at 2 p.m., on ESPN+ … Temple will host AAC foe Rice at 2 p.m. (ESPN+).

Sunday is for the women, with St. Joe’s tipping off against Rhode Island at noon (ESPNU), Drexel hosting Monmouth at the DAC (1 p.m., ESPN+), and Temple looking to rebound from its loss to lowly Memphis last Sunday with an AAC matchup against first-place Charlotte at the Liacouras Center (1 p.m., ESPN+). When it comes to the Owls, we examined a few major keys to victory.

Pop quiz answer: Villanova was No. 1 during the 2016-17 season and St. Joseph’s was No. 1 during its 2003-04 campaign.