The term faith-based, seldom used outside of the United States, dates to the 19th century. But its usage was negligible until the late 1990s, when its prevalence skyrocketed after the 1996 welfare overhaul included tucked-away provisions allowing government dollars to flow to religious organizations. In 2001, George W. Bush, who knew something about making palatable the mixing of government and religion, established the White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, and Barack Obama expanded it. Donald Trump — who likes saying the quiet part out loud, and also doesn’t understand what hyphens are — replaced that office with the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative. No hyphenation necessary.