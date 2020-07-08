Some of the most famous marketing slogans in history played the same cards. Remember Apple’s famous “Think different” campaign: Your brain is expecting “Think differently,” but when you encounter an adjective instead of an adverb, you pause, dwell and then buy an iMac. Same story with IBX’s “Live fearless,” which is equally wrong. (For those craving the grammatical deep cuts: No, neither of these is an example of a linking verb, which would make kosher the adjectives fearless and different. In this context they are action verbs, and they’re wrong.) Or the famous “Got milk?” campaign: You probably never considered that it should have asked, “Have milk?” But if it had, your bones might be brittler today.