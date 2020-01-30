Regular readers of this space know that my head isn’t at exactly the same place as Beer or Zimmerman. I wrote recently about my intention to vote for Warren when the primaries come to Pennsylvania in late April, because I think she’d be a tad better than Sanders at getting progressive things done and because I see my vote as a statement against the fear and misogyny that grips America. And I’m still hoping her message of courage can catch fire. But I also think the idea that Democrats should “stop Bernie” if he can truly rally young people and Walmart workers and Uber drivers and other disaffected voters to his cause is utterly ridiculous.