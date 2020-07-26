Without justice, there can be no peace — not for the three cops who killed Breonna Taylor nor for the self-serving officials like Cameron and McConnell who are complicit because they do nothing. Indeed, it is past time to escalate. If you live in Kentucky, vote McConnell out of office in November like there’s no tomorrow, which will send his protégé Cameron the message that he is next. If you’re one of the millions who don’t live in Kentucky but who desperately want movement in the case, the time is near to consider a total boycott of this rogue state, not just of tourism and conventions but also the many consumer products — KFC, Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, Papa John’s, Humana, GE appliances — that are headquartered or made in Kentucky and that have propped up the political regime there.