And yet despite that, some communities could do even better. One of them, ironically, is right here in the city of Philadelphia, which last week wildly celebrated providing the votes that finally put Biden over the top. It could have done more, though. Voter turnout in America’s founding city was relatively even with 2016, with a massive vote in the suburbs needed to flip Pennsylvania from Trump, who won it in 2016, to Biden. So what do the voting activists of Georgia — most of them not only Black or brown but women — know that the rest of us need to learn?