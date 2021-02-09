Why is this? Some of it is blatantly systemic, as those wealthy kids benefit from better high schools, SAT test prep, and essay tutors, as well as admissions policies that benefit kids of alumni or donors (hello, Jared Kushner) or even athletes recruited for sports like squash or equestrian that aren’t played in low-income neighborhoods. But you could also call a big chunk of this “collective” — meaning adults with resources invest them heavily in their kids’ schooling or their mom’s coronavirus shot, which seems benign, normal and even loving on the ground but which from 35,000 feet maps out as massive bias. These mighty rivers are the forces creating the flood we too often fail to name as white privilege — even when the proof that education, health care and other key areas of American life are tilted unfairly toward whites, especially the affluent, is undeniable.