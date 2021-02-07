This weekend a flurry of new reports establishes that Stone, recently pardoned by Trump after his felony conviction in Robert Mueller’s probe of 2016 Russian election interference, spent a busy two days in the hours leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Much of it was in the presence of key members of the violent Proud Boys group whose leaders now face criminal charges in connection with Jan. 6 and its run-up. ABC News released a video of Stone mingling with Oath Keepers, including one armed with a baseball bat, outside a D.C. hotel right before the rally that preceded the attack. Separately, the website Just Security scraped new footage from the right-wing social media platform Parler showing a series of contacts in December between Stone and top Proud Boys such as its national leader Enrique Tarrio — who didn’t take part in the insurrection after he was busted on weapons charges — and Ethan Nordean, who allegedly did breach the Capitol and has been charged by the feds with plotting the attack.