Then, Trump blurted out that Soleimani was behind a scheme to attack four U.S. embassies — a move that felt like Sen. Joseph McCarthy bandying about the names of 205 Communists that was really his laundry list, except this seemed even more phony. Excellent reporting by CNN, however, revealed that no embassy had been warned of an attack. What’s more, NBC News learned that Trump authorized the killing of Soleimani ... seven months ago. I’ve lived through Vietnam, Watergate, the Iraq War and the absurd efforts to tie it to the 9/11 attacks, and yet this felt like the worst episode of the White House lying to the public in my lifetime.