In 1958, when political rhetoric was at a fever pitch, McGill learned of a bombing at Atlanta’s largest synagogue and went into his office to write an editorial. The anti-Semitic attack, he wrote, “is a harvest. It is the crop of things sown. It is not possible to preach lawlessness and restrict it…McGill added, “let it be understood that when leadership in high places in any degree fails to support constituted authority, it opens the gates to all those who wish to take law into their hands…'” He won a Pulitzer Prize for that editorial, then later won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and his moderation arguably played a role in helping Atlanta become the leading metropolis of the South — a place where reckless, ignorant ingrates like Kelly Loeffler could make their fortune. As long as demagogues like her can continue, if I may be allowed to borrow McGill’s timeless words, to preach lawlessness, to open the gates to all those who wish to take the law into their hands, the South — and America — will remain haunted by ancient demons. Instead of issuing fatwas against “liberal scribes,” maybe Senator Loeffler should stop and read the one who tried to save the soul of Atlanta.