Even before the coronavirus, Americans were constantly asking how the richest nation in the world can lag so far behind other developed nations in metrics such as school achievement or health-care outcomes. The answer is not rocket science, even as we’re probably falling behind in that, too. The wealth of the richest nation in the world is concentrated in the few, who have access to some of the best medical care or schooling on the planet. Tens of millions on the bottom live more like the world’s less advantaged nations, in asbestos-laden schools lacking textbooks, or taken by ambulance to “killer” public hospitals.