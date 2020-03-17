The article is simply headlined: “America is a sham.” That’s a harsh judgement, and in a moment when citizens are seeking ways to come together and promote unity it may not be the message that some folks want to hear. But the question raised by the piece is a serious one: If a kinder, gentler America is really possible — in a moment of clarity when we can blame the struggles of marginalized people on outside forces — then can we keep that clarity, and look at ways to be less draconian, whenever this crisis has finally passed?