“What we’re trying to do is stand up for the basic rights of humanity ... and we’re trying to do it in a peaceful way," he said. "I don’t want to go through this anymore, OK?! I want to be able to go into white neighborhoods and feel safe. I want to be able, when a cop is driving behind me, that I don’t have to clench and be tense, OK?! I want to be able just to be free and not have to think about every step I take. Because at the end of the day ... being born black is a crime to them, and I don’t understand because we’re all humans.”