With not nearly enough fanfare, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that — days before the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, no less — it was going to essentially stop protecting the environment, which was kind of the point of having an EPA. In announcing a suspension of all routine enforcement actions — “How could you possibly worry about some dirty air or water at a time like this?!” — the feds are ignoring the fact that undermanned petrochemical plants, for example, are probably more prone to toxic releases, or that those with respiratory problems caused by pollution are most susceptible to COVID-19. In reality, the EPA is using the death of nearly 9,000 Americans to justify every corporate lobbyist’s lifelong fever dream.