Not only is the fall fashion season not happening, fashion entrepreneurs — especially local small business owners — are facing the stark reality that shoppers don’t have anywhere to go to show off their new duds. And, I don’t know about you, but spending money on clothing — unless I absolutely need it — is not a priority right now. I’m too worried about the fragile economy. I’m not alone. According to the NPD Group, apparel sales are down 34 percent between March through July of 2020 compared to sales during the same period in 2019.