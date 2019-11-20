“So, I put a call out to black husbands, and black fathers and black uncles and you know what?" he continued from the stage. “Y’all showed up. We are here because that little boy in the casket is not the only one. We are here because just over the weekend, a 10-year-old boy was shot at a high school football game. We here because a 10-year-old was shot walking home from school. We’re here because a 2-year-old was shot in her own home … We’re here because our children are falling victim to the violence. We’re here because we’re going to stop the violence before it starts.”