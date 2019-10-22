“When I saw him, I saw my son wide eyed and like a deer in headlights. [He was] not a malicious kid but someone who could get into an unfortunate situation. That’s what I saw when I saw Mike,” she told me Monday during an interview at the Defender Association office at 1441 Sansom St. “I didn’t see a trouble maker. I just couldn’t see that in his face, let alone when he talked to me."