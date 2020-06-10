As the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd have gathered steam and public support, the message has expanded from calls to end police brutality to demands for reductions in bloated police budgets. “Defund the police” is now a rallying cry. Those calls are resonating. On the same day that Kenney removed the statue of the former mayor and police commissioner, Los Angeles announced that it would redirect at least $100 million from the police budget to other programs. The Minneapolis City Council went even further, and voted to disband the department and reconstitute it in another form.