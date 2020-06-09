While taking a knee to honor George Floyd, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal (left) listens to 11-year-old Isaac Gardner Jr., who captivated the crowd outside the Criminal Justice Center Monday with an emotional plea for peace and justice: “I want to grow up to be as long as I can live, so I can die peacefully, not with a knee on my neck, not with a bullet in my back.” It was the 10th day of protests in the city following the police killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.