Maybe that’s why families with the financial means are taking matters into their own hands. I spoke with several parents who are forming “superfamilies” and setting up their own mini camps. Gary King, a father of three who works as the literacy coordinator for Mount Airy CDC, was approached by two families on his block about hiring someone to watch their collective brood. Hornik and several friends are taking the concept up a notch: They want to rent a 15-seat van and hire a counselor for day trips to local parks. Meanwhile, Cindy Powell, who runs the Miquon Day Camp in Conshohocken, says her phone is “blowing up” with calls from desperate parents. Miquon has capped enrollment at 400 campers, about 150 fewer than usual, to maintain social distancing.