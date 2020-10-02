The moral confusion we feel right now is totally normal, said the Rev. Charles Howard, chaplain of the University of Pennsylvania and the university’s vice president for social equity and community. “So many of us have been hurt by his policies, by his words and by his manner. We felt assaulted by him after that debate. It’s very natural for humans who want those who hurt us to hurt,” Howard said. “So, for a split-second, Trump’s illness might feel good, because finally the Universe, or God, is fighting on our behalf, like karma finally caught up to this meanie and got to him.”