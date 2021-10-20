Police on Wednesday arrested a city man accused of fatally shooting a 66-year-old man and critically wounding a 16-year-old boy.

Aaron K. Scott, 21, of the 3400 block of Aldine Street, was charged with multiple violent crimes, including murder, criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit murder, for the shooting death of Jeffrey Carter, 66, and the critical wounding of a 16-year-old boy at Lincoln High School in Mayfair on Monday.

» READ MORE: Jeffrey Carter, fatally shot while driving by Lincoln High School on Monday, was a grandfather and a Lincoln alum

Carter had been driving by Lincoln High School on Monday afternoon when a fight had broken out among a group of students. According to police, Scott fired shots toward several teenagers who were fleeing, when a stray bullet flew into Carter’s SUV and struck him in the head. Carter died less than two hours later.

The 16-year-old who was shot remains in critical condition.