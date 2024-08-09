Delaware County man who shot and killed his uncle was sentenced to state prison

A Folcroft man who shot and killed his uncle during an argument over car repairs was sentenced to 5 ½ to 11 years in state prison.

Birchett King, 26, told Delaware County Court Judge Kevin Kelly that he fired at his uncle, James Ford, in self-defense and feared for his life during their confrontation in August 2022.

But Kelly, in handing down the sentence Thursday, noted that a jury rejected King’s version of events, found that he was not justified in shooting Ford, 39, and convicted him of voluntary manslaughter after a trial in May.

“No matter what this court does, it doesn’t change, unfortunately, where the people in this courtroom find themselves,” Kelly said. “Mr. King will have to live the rest of his life with the knowledge that he killed his uncle.”

King, in addressing Kelly, said his uncle was his best friend, and that nobody in their extended family truly understood their bond. He said his uncle struggled with his mental health, and turned to King when he was in “dark places.”

“My family knows I loved my uncle no matter what, but I was scared,” King said. “You will never know what truly happened that day. I hope one day you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Some of King’s loved ones, including his grandmother, father and fiancée, told Kelly that King is a hard-working family man who puts others first and is always willing to help anyone, at any time. They asked the judge for leniency, saying King is not a violent person.

On the day of Ford’s death, investigators were called to ATP, an auto-body shop where King worked in Clifton Heights, for reports of a shooting. Nearby, they found Ford shot multiple times, covered in blood, according to the affidavit of probable cause for King’s arrest. Ford was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At trial, King testified that he had offered to change the oil in his uncle’s BMW as a favor. After the repair, Ford became upset and accused King of damaging his vehicle during the service. The argument escalated, and King let loose his dogs in an attempt to persuade his uncle to end the dispute.

As the argument continued, King said he believed his uncle was reaching for a gun and fired his weapon at the older man.

Surveillance footage from the shop showed King chasing Ford down the street toward the Lindbergh Bridge, the affidavit said. King was seen carrying a firearm, and then, a short time later, running back toward a car parked at the auto body shop.

No firearm was found near Ford’s body.

Ford’s sister, Jennifer Barkley, said his death shattered her family, robbing them of their “anchor, protector and, often, our provider.”

“I often torture myself with the thought of what he was thinking in his final moments, knowing that his nephew, for whom he’d give his life, has taken life from him,” she said.

“It sickens me that the blood that is on your hands for murdering my brother is the same blood flowing through your veins.”