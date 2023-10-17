Prison staff warned that Danilo Cavalcante was planning an escape a month before he broke out, emails reveal

A corrections officer at Chester County Prison warned staff that Danilo Cavalcante was preparing to escape weeks before he broke out, according to emails first obtained by ABC News.

“I am just sending this cause I don’t want this to come back on us or [Officer] Hernandez in any way. He noted back in July that this inmate was planning an escape,” Sergeant Jerry Beavers wrote in an email to Captain Harry Griswold hours after Cavalcante escaped on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up the prison’s wall onto its roof.

Cavalcante — who had been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death in front of her children — was moved to a maximum security prison after evading police during a two-week manhunt across Chester County. Along the way, authorities say he stole a van from a dairy, contacted former coworkers for help, broke into a house in West Chester and took peaches, apples and snap peas, and then stole a rifle from another home in South Coventry township.

He was captured behind a tractor dealership in Pottstown on Sept. 13. The prison guard on watch when Cavalcante escaped was fired.

That July warning from a corrections officer was not the first time Cavalcante was considered a flight risk.

A source at the Chester County prison who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the investigation, said Tuesday that Cavalcante was considered a risk of escape the entire time he was incarcerated at the facility.

During Cavalcante’s trial, he was transported to the county courthouse in West Chester in a “chase car,” a vehicle that sheriff deputies use in pursuits, rather than the standard vehicle used for transporting prisoners. It was done, the source said, as an extra layer of precaution, because Cavalcante had tried to flee to Mexico after killing his girlfriend.

Chester County spokesperson Rebecca Brain told ABC News that Cavalcante “was initially identified as an escape risk” when he was admitted to the prison in 2021. Despite that, Cavalcante was not directly supervised while on prison grounds. Brain did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Cavalcante was not the first inmate to escape from Chester County Prison in 2023: Igor Bolte broke out of the facility in May by scaling the walls of the prison yard in the same manne.

After that incident, the prison began adding razor wire to gaps on the roof but hadn’t yet completed the job when Cavalcante escaped, Acting Warden Howard Holland told local residents at a town hall in September.

Holland promised additional security measures at the facility, including more razor wire, between 50 and 75 new security cameras, and a dedicated officer to monitor those cameras around the clock, as well as potential GPS-monitoring for high risk inmates.

“I want you to honestly know, from the bottom of my heart, that I am embarrassed and angry for what happened,” Holland said at the town hall. “But I’m here to tell you that I believe I can make things better.”